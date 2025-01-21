Brainerd Area Residents Call for Inclusive Future During People’s March

Brainerd Lakes Area residents gathered for the People’s March this past weekend.

The People’s March is a national movement, organized through a coalition of grassroots organizations, activists, and concerned citizens committed to fostering collective action to address the challenges facing the country today.

The march began at First Congregational UCC Fellowship Hall before participants walked alongside Washington Street to Brainerd DFL offices. Many people carried signs supporting commitments to justice, equality, and progress, all while calling for a more inclusive future.

“The anecdote to despair is action,” Brainerd Lakes Area People’s March Organizer Sally Boos said. “So we’re bringing people together to make our communities the best they can be and to volunteer for whatever we can do, to do the most good for the most people as long as we can. You cannot sit home anymore. We need to do something.”

According to a press release, the goal of the Brainerd Lakes Area People’s March is to transform ordinary people into activists who demand that all Minnesotans be treated with respect and dignity no matter their race, religion, gender, sexual orientation or disabilities. Roughly 60 individuals took part in Saturday’s march.