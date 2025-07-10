Skip to content
Watch Live
Lakeland PBS
Passport
Donate
News
Donate
Lakeland News
Jul 10, 2025 | By: Daniel Pursell
Brainerd Area Kids Learn How to “Grow a Heart” by Being Kind
Share on Facebook
Share on X
Share on Pinterest
Share on Reddit
Share on Email
Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.
Donate Today!
Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS
Related News
Education & Government
Sen. Klobuchar Against Proposal Clawing Back Public Media Funding
Crime
Redby Homeowner Fatally Shoots Person Who Reportedly Broke into Residence
Crime
Domestic Assault Suspect from Bemidji Shot by Law Enforcement in Frazee
Business
Update: Advanced Practice Providers at Essentia Health Go on Strike
Scroll To Top