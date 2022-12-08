Brainerd Area Kids Get to Shop with a Cop to Buy Christmas Gifts

Click to print (Opens in new window)

In the month of December, the Lakes Area Law Enforcement Association partners with local police departments to take disadvantaged children shopping with a cop. The kids are then able to spend money on themselves or for a family member.

Shop with a Cop is a national event that allows underprivileged kids to go shopping with funds donated from community groups. In Crow Wing County, kids were recently able to go shopping and find things for family members or purchase something for themselves that they normally wouldn’t be able to afford.

The children were picked up in the morning by squad car and taken to eat breakfast at McDonald’s. From there, they went shopping at Walmart.

Once kids found the items they wanted, they were helped by police and volunteers to make sure their purchases are wrapped.

“It’s nice seeing kids that don’t usually get a lot for Christmas get something, especially when my kids are so spoiled,” said Central Lakes College Law Enforcement student Katie Garin. “You see the opposite, it’s sad. [One] kid picked out an apple, broke my heart”.

“I hope everybody can just take out of it that we’re human, too,” said Brainerd police officer Travis Kostreba. “We like to give back to our communities, and seeing the smile on kids’ faces really just brightens everybody up, including us.”

Shop with a Cop will continue for the next two weeks in the Brainerd area. On December 10th, the Lakes Area Law Enforcement Association will take 20 new kids to Fleet Farm, and on December 17th, they will 20 more children to Target in Baxter.

