Oct 23, 2025 | By: Miles Walker

Brainerd Area Co-ops Come Together for 2025 International Year of Cooperatives

With the United Nations declaring 2025 as the International Year of Cooperatives, and October recognized as National Co-op Month, nine cooperatives in the Brainerd Lakes Area have come together to celebrate what makes them unique.

The participating co-ops—including Crow Wing Food Co-op, Crow Wing Power, and CTC—meet regularly to plan joint outreach and education efforts, which highlights the power of working together.

Other area co-ops involved in the collaboration are Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, Brainerd BN Credit Union, Crow Wing Power Credit Union, Members Cooperative Credit Union, Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union, and Tremolo Communications.

