Brainerd Area Campground Finding Success During Pandemic

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

When the coronavirus shutdown began in early spring, Philip Trusty knew immediately that life for him and his business would be impacted.

Trusty, the owner Crow Wing Lake Campground for nine summers, would indeed have to close his doors for months, missing out on crucial revenue. However, things have changed since Trusty reopened his doors to the public. He says that his campgrounds have not only gone back to normal in terms of revenue, but have possibly increased due to more and more newcomers looking for a way to get out of the house.

Brainerd Lakes Chamber President Matt Kilian said that that this has been tremendous summer of tourism for the area, one that he explained might be sparked by folks spending more time in places like campgrounds due to feeling safer in a more socially distanced environment.

The Brainerd Lakes region relies on summer tourism, more so than almost any other area in the state. While the shutdown was indeed a setback for places such as the Crow Wing Lake Campground, it appears to have only set them up for a major comeback for years to come.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today