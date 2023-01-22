Brainerd Area Business Helps Put on Bridal Show for Northern Lakes Assisted Living

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Emily Kaye Bridal in downtown Nisswa recently brought some much-needed joy to Northern Lakes Assisted Living in Baxter, where women had a chance to experience their weddings again by taking part in a bridal show.

“The joy in being able to look beautiful again, even at 85, 90, you get to still dress up and look beautiful and feel beautiful and pretend like it’s your wedding day,” said Emily Beutz, owner of Emily Kaye Bridal.

The reason Northern Lakes Assisted Living was chosen to host the bridal show and why it’s so important to Beutz is that both her grandfather and grandmother live at the home, and Beutz wanted to get involved as much as she can.

“I was a little nervous at first that we wouldn’t get anybody to partake in it, but we had almost 12 models,” said Beutz. “They had so much fun, they felt so beautiful, they got their hair and makeup done, got their dress and their veil, and then walked down the runway. So, they were so happy, it was totally worth it.”

Hairdresses, seamstresses, and other professionals also came to assist Beutz in planning the show and making the day special for everyone.

“One lady said she’s never felt so young, and it almost made me cry. She had such a good day,” said hair and makeup artist Brittany Clepper.

There are plans for more bridal shows in the future at Northern Lakes Assisted Living.

