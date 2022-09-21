Brainerd Approves Preliminary 9.5% Levy Increase for 2023

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Brainerd City Council has made multiple changes to its budget. With the city also taking on a lawsuit settlement with former firefighters, the council has approved a preliminary levy increase for 2023.

The preliminary increase was set at just under $7 million, which is a roughly 9.5% increase from 2022. The final levy is scheduled to be set on Dec. 12 and could potentially still come down from 9.0%. The council voted mostly in favor of the increase on a 5-1 vote.

“[I] support it as a preliminary levy, because that’s where we are right now, but I would like – by the time we get to December, I think we can get this down under 4%,” said Gabe Johnson, Brainerd City Council Vice President. “There’s some changes that could be made.”

“I’m not comfortable supporting a levy increase that high just because I’m not – I don’t think that we’ve cut the budget enough,” added Mike O’Day, Brainerd City Council Member at Large. “I don’t think we just leave it at 9.54, I would be more comfortable around 8.”

According to Brainerd Finance Director Connie Hillman, a perfect budget balance would require a 5.5% levy increase.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today