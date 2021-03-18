Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Approves Painting Downtown Crosswalks a Familiar Shade of Blue

Lakeland News — Mar. 17 2021

Two weeks after proposing a way to highlight the downtown Brainerd area with colored crosswalks, the Brainerd City Council unanimously approved painting them a familiar color, taking an idea talked about for years one step closer to be realized.

The council agreed on a shade of blue that is similar to the colors of the school district. There is also a chance the white rectangular blocks can be changed to images of the historic water tower in Brainerd, but that first needs to be approved by the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The colored crosswalks will be at the intersection of S 9th and Front Streets to the intersection of S 5th and Maple Streets.

