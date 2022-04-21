Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Approves Bid for Renovating Historic Water Tower

Lakeland News — Apr. 20 2022

A multi-phase plan will renovate the historic water tower in Brainerd.

The renovations will include updating the stairs, windows, and lights, and the most important work on the roof has also been approved.

The Brainerd City Council approved a bid of $385,000 from Hy-Tec Construction at Monday’s regular meeting. The renovations will include new downspouts, revamped lighting, and a new synthetic rubber roof. Work on the roof will begin before the other renovations because the roof is the top priority in order to prevent further damage.

“I was hoping to use again a matching fund from the city, a matching fund from the Water Tower Committee, going to the [Crow Wing County] Historical Society to get a matching grant from them for the study, and once we get that back, we’ll go with what that recommendation is to repair the stucco,” said Paul Skogen, Water Tower Committee President.

Council members say they are pleased that they can keep Brainerd’s history alive by renovating the historic water tower, which will be 120 years old this summer.

Lakeland News

