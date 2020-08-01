Brainerd Amusement Park Trying to Adapt to a New Norm

Click to print (Opens in new window)

It’s been a strange and difficult summer of business during this pandemic for Paul Bunyan Land, a Brainerd amusement park, that has been providing entertainment for the Brainerd Lakes community for over 60 years.

For owner Lois Moon, who is in her 17th summer of managing the park, it has been a year full of challenges and adjustments to keep her small business running strong. Moon admits that attendance has been down this summer due to the lack of summer tourism, which usually comes in droves during this time.

Though it’s been a challenging summer season, Moon says the community’s support has been incredible throughout and has helped her get through these tough times.

