Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Amusement Park Trying to Adapt to a New Norm

Brad Hamilton — Jul. 31 2020

It’s been a strange and difficult summer of business during this pandemic for Paul Bunyan Land, a Brainerd amusement park, that has been providing entertainment for the Brainerd Lakes community for over 60 years.

For owner Lois Moon, who is in her 17th summer of managing the park, it has been a year full of challenges and adjustments to keep her small business running strong. Moon admits that attendance has been down this summer due to the lack of summer tourism, which usually comes in droves during this time.

Though it’s been a challenging summer season, Moon says the community’s support has been incredible throughout and has helped her get through these tough times.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Brad Hamilton

By — Brad Hamilton

Related Posts

At Least One Person Who Attended Rodeo in Effie Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce Distributes Mask Kits to Area Businesses

Essentia Health Offering On-Demand Video Visits with Physicians

COVID-19 Cases Determine What Model School Districts Will Use for Reopening in the Fall

Latest Stories

At Least One Person Who Attended Rodeo in Effie Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

Posted on Jul. 31 2020

Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce Distributes Mask Kits to Area Businesses

Posted on Jul. 31 2020

Mid-Minnesota Women's Center Honors Volunteer

Posted on Jul. 31 2020

Invasive Oak Wilt Progressing into Cass and Crow Wing Counties

Posted on Jul. 31 2020

Essentia Health Offering On-Demand Video Visits with Physicians

Posted on Jul. 31 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.