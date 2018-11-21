Brainerd American Legion To Host A Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner

If you live in the Crow Wing County area and don’t have a place to go this Thanksgiving… don’t worry. A free community dinner will be served tomorrow at the Brainerd American Legion.

From 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., community members can come to the Brainerd American Legion for a free turkey dinner, with mashed potatoes, vegetables, and pumpkin pie for desert. Before the meal, the legion will also be delivering food to community members that are unable to attend. The legion is preparing for a big crowd at this year’s dinner.

Food for the dinner was purchased by the Brainerd American Legion, Brainerd V.F.W, Brainerd Eagles, and the Brainerd Elks.

To hear more about the dinner, hear from Dick Lyscio, a Community Thanksgiving Dinner Committee Member, in the video below.