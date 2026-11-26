The holiday season is upon us, and in Brainerd, the American Legion will be carrying on its annual Thanksgiving tradition by giving out free meals to community members in the area.

Many families this holiday season will sit around their dinner table with a hot meal, ready to give thanks. The Brainerd American Legion Post 255 is working hard to make sure that everyone in the community gets to have that opportunity.

“It takes two long days of slicing turkeys, putting cold food together, putting hot food together, and bringing a whole ton of volunteers and people together to make that happen,” said the Legion’s Thanksgiving Community Meal Chair Kris Strader. “You know, you have a lot of people in our community who either doesn’t have family or can’t make Thanksgiving dinner. And so over the years, this has grown into something that allows people to have that hot meal on Thanksgiving.”

The work behind the Thanksgiving meals is provided by many local clubs and organizations.

“There’s numerous people involved in the community,” explained Kevin Stunek, former Commander of Post 255. “We have four service clubs: the American Legion, the Brainerd Elks, the Brainerd VFW, and the Brainerd Eagles. All four clubs participate, and all four clubs have roles that they take care of within their club. And then we’re the hub club with everything [that] goes on in our Legion.”

Prior to Thanksgiving, community members were able to call into the American Legion’s turkey line and reserve one free meal for either pickup or delivery. Items in that meal include cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, pumpkin pie, and of course, the main attraction: turkey.

“They can start picking up meals at 11:30 in the morning, and we’ll have a big trailer outside,” Stunek said. “They can come by 11:30 to 1 and pick up their meals. Starting at 9:00 tomorrow morning, we have the Brainerd Police, Baxter Police, Brainerd State Patrol, Crow Wing County Sheriff, and Brainerd Fire. They all meet here at 8:30 with their uniforms and their fire squads and stuff, and they deliver meals throughout Crow Wing County.”

The Legion is slated to provide more than 1,700 meals to families across the area this year. They hope to continue to grow and provide more meals for those in need.

“I just think it’s great that we do this every year,” added Strader. “It’s grown, and I like that people in our community are picking up on this. They call in and ask for the orders. And I’m just excited to see this event continue year after year, and hopefully it keeps going.”