Brainerd Alum Cole Smith Finds Silver-Lining With NHL Signing

Chaz MootzMar. 31 2020

Former Brainerd alum Cole Smith just wrapped up his college career at North Dakota. Unfortunately, his senior season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Smith recently got some good news as he’s now preparing to take the next step in his hockey career in the NHL.

Smith finished his impressive career at UND with 51 points in his four years, a total of 24 goals and 27 assists. This past year, Smith hit career highs with 11 goals and 34 points scored.

