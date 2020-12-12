Brainerd Allowing Exemptions for New Trash Pickup Rule

Click to print (Opens in new window)

After several complains about bins being left out on the street too long, the Brainerd City Council formed a solid waste committee and created a policy with two major changes.

“Unless you are exempt, trash pickup will be in the alleyway and we set a time frame: you can have your can out from 6 PM the night before pickup to the end of the day of day of pickup,” said Brainerd City Engineer Paul Sandy.

The new guidelines asks residents to put garbage cans in alleyways to allow for easier access and to try and keep the roads as wide as possible, especially with the winter approaching.

“We have so many issues with snowplowing and sweeping when cans are left out,” Sandy said. “We have to sweep around them, sometimes they get knocked over and we get complaints.”

Brainerd residents who do not have access to alleyways can apply for an exemption to continue placing their garbage cans on the streets.

“People can call in to city hall and ask for an exemption,” Sandy said. “It is a simple two-page application asking for your address, the exemption criteria, and an explanation as to why they feel they need the exemption and a small diagram showing where you are actually going to place your can.”

Sandy says the city will not enforce any citations until all residents are properly notified and enough time has been given for applicants.

