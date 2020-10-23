Brainerd Airport Making Temporary Changes for Holiday Travel Season

Click to print (Opens in new window)

In preparation for holiday travel, the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport is making temporary changes to seating and is reducing the number of tickets sold through January 6th.

To allow for socially distanced travel, the aisle seats in each aircraft will be out of use, and the middle seats in larger jets will be blocked off unless there is a family group traveling together.

Mask requirements and health safety measures will remain in effect. Flyers can book their trips in advance by visiting brainerdairport.com.

