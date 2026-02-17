Feb 17, 2026 | By: Miles Walker

Brainerd Airport Considering Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Training Program

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

bemidji area house fire fatal port hope township thumbnail

02-17-2026

News

1 Person Dead Following House Fire North of Bemidji

Arrest Handcuffs Generic 16x9

02-17-2026

Crime

Individual Arrested, Meth and Fentanyl Seized in Cass Lake Drug Bust

minnesota mn house hortman remembrance thumbnail

02-17-2026

Education & Government

Day of Remembrance Held for Melissa Hortman to Start 2026 MN Legislative Session

Credit: MGN Online

02-17-2026

News

Body of Person Thought To Be Missing International Falls Man Found