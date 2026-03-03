Mar 3, 2026 | By: Charlie Yaeger

Brainerd Adapted Floor Hockey Wins Back-To-Back State Championships

For nearly a decade, Brainerd adapted floor hockey has proven to be among the best in the state, and that dominance was on full display this past weekend when the Warriors beat Maple Grove to secure back-to-back state championships.

Brainerd, who competes in the physically impaired division, won the program’s eighth state title by a score of 7-0 over the Crimson. Four Warriors found the back of net, with Josh Pence, Eric Fordyce, and Owen Olsen netting two goals apiece, while Aiden Olsen added the other goal. Goaltender Andrew Kargel provided the shutout performance in net that gave Brainerd their perfect undefeated season.

The Warriors have now won six state titles in the last eight years.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Bemidji Basketball Generic sqk

03-03-2026

Sports

Bemidji Boys’ Basketball Beats Rogers in Section 8AAAA Quarterfinals

team berg bemidji girls curling thumbnail

03-03-2026

Sports

Bemidji’s Team Berg Captures MN High School Curling State Championship

Bsu Beavers Hockey Generic 2 New Logo Sqk

03-02-2026

Sports

BSU Women’s Hockey’s Season Ends After OT Loss to Wisconsin in Quarterfinals

sophie rylance bsu track and field thumbnail 4

03-02-2026

Sports

BSU Track & Field’s Rylance Wins 1000m at NSIC Indoor Championships