Brainerd Adapted Floor Hockey Wins Back-To-Back State Championships

For nearly a decade, Brainerd adapted floor hockey has proven to be among the best in the state, and that dominance was on full display this past weekend when the Warriors beat Maple Grove to secure back-to-back state championships.

Brainerd, who competes in the physically impaired division, won the program’s eighth state title by a score of 7-0 over the Crimson. Four Warriors found the back of net, with Josh Pence, Eric Fordyce, and Owen Olsen netting two goals apiece, while Aiden Olsen added the other goal. Goaltender Andrew Kargel provided the shutout performance in net that gave Brainerd their perfect undefeated season.

The Warriors have now won six state titles in the last eight years.