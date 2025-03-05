Brainerd Adapted Floor Hockey Making 28th State Appearance with Perfect 9-0 Record

The Brainerd adapted floor hockey team is back at the state tournament 28th time in program history after defeating reigning state champ Dakota United 5-1 in the conference title game, and the Warriors are looking for a seventh state championship.

After taking their last state title in 2023, Brainerd fell just short of going back-to-back last year and settled for third place. But this year, the squad’s entering state play a perfect 9-0.

“The kids are excited,” head coach Todd Person said. “We always set goals at the start of the year, both individually and team-wise. And after the tough loss we had last year with the double overtime in the semifinal rounds, they wanted to get back to that finals game and have a shot at winning the title again.”

And it helps having their star goalie Andrew Kargel back, who missed the entire 2023-24 season due to surgeries. The junior fit right back into the lineup like a glove, helping the Warriors allow only eight goals thus far.

“My first practice, I was very rusty, but I’m starting to feel like I’m back,” said Kargel, a junior. “Took a few weeks, but I feel like I’m back.”

“I don’t know how he does it,” freshman defenseman Aiden Olsen said. “He’s so collected in the net. He knows exactly where to put his hand to catch the pucks.”

It’s not just the defense standing out, as the Warriors have put the biscuit in the basket 67 times now, showcasing standout performances like Aiden Olsen’s double hat trick against Rochester last month.

“We work on our positioning so much,” Olsen explained. “And if we can, we’ll have our center and defensemen move up along the blue line so we can have double the shooters up there. Always looking for open passes, communication.”

Brainerd adapted floor hockey has made leaving the state tournament with some hardware a habit, earning six state championships and four runner-up honors. To tally state title number seven this weekend, the team knows it will require laser focus.

“Staying focused and calm – really, that’s it,” Kargel said.

“We need to just make sure we’re actually moving as hard as we can,” Olsen added.

“Smart plays, like – ‘time in space’ is what our coaches say a lot of the time,” said sophomore forward Summer Headlee. “Good passes, a lot of shots on net. If we combine all of that, we’ll be pretty good.”

Brainerd adapted floor hockey’s state tournament run will get underway at Coon Rapids High School this Friday when the Warriors face off against South Suburban. The blue and white downed the Flyers in their regular season match-up 6-1 last month.