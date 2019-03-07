Brainerd Adapted Floor Hockey In Search Of A Three-Peat

Not many people know about the Brainerd Adapted Floor Hockey Team, but it’s about time that people start taking notice. The Warriors have won back to back state titles, and have finished this year’s regular season at 10-0.

Adapted floor hockey for those that are not familiar with the sport is a varsity activity for kids with physical ailments, and it follows many of the same rules as ice hockey. The Brainerd Warriors are becoming a dynasty at the sport as they haven’t lost a game since the 2016 state tournament.

“Brainerd’s never done this,” Maddox Canon, a Brainerd Freshman Defenseman, said. “Their adapted team has never been this good, and I think it shows teamwork.”

And teamwork has been more important than ever for this season, as three of Brainerd’s top players from last year were all seniors.

“It’s a much different team than we were a year ago,” Todd Person, Brainerd’s Head Coach, said. “We don’t necessarily have all the depth that we had, players that were coming off the bench a year ago are starting for us, the kids have really responded well, and we are just pleased with how everything has gone.”

Pleased may be an understatement, as the warriors have outscored their opponents 114-26 en route to their 10-0 record. The Warriors attribute most of that success to the way they practice.

“This gym is pretty much our toughest competition,” Person said. “We had the girls varsity hockey team come in on Monday and scrimmage us, we have a Baha Ice Hockey team here today to scrimmage, so we really try to push the kids day in and day out.”

Brainerd is excited to get down to the state tournament next weekend, and compete against the state’s best.

“I like close games because that’s when it gets interesting and competitive,” Matthew Allord, a Brainerd Sophomore Right Winger, said. “I would like to see an overtime game maybe.”

The Warriors will look to defend their state title when they head to Bloomington on March 15th and 16th.