Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Brainerd Adapted Floor Hockey In Search Of A Three-Peat

Anthony Scott
Mar. 6 2019
Leave a Comment

Not many people know about the Brainerd Adapted Floor Hockey Team, but it’s about time that people start taking notice. The Warriors have won back to back state titles, and have finished this year’s regular season at 10-0.

Adapted floor hockey for those that are not familiar with the sport is a varsity activity for kids with physical ailments, and it follows many of the same rules as ice hockey. The Brainerd Warriors are becoming a dynasty at the sport as they haven’t lost a game since the 2016 state tournament.

“Brainerd’s never done this,” Maddox Canon, a Brainerd Freshman Defenseman, said. “Their adapted team has never been this good, and I think it shows teamwork.”

And teamwork has been more important than ever for this season, as three of Brainerd’s top players from last year were all seniors.

“It’s a much different team than we were a year ago,” Todd Person, Brainerd’s Head Coach, said. “We don’t necessarily have all the depth that we had, players that were coming off the bench a year ago are starting for us, the kids have really responded well, and we are just pleased with how everything has gone.”

Pleased may be an understatement, as the warriors have outscored their opponents 114-26 en route to their 10-0 record. The Warriors attribute most of that success to the way they practice.

“This gym is pretty much our toughest competition,” Person said. “We had the girls varsity hockey team come in on Monday and scrimmage us, we have a Baha Ice Hockey team here today to scrimmage, so we really try to push the kids day in and day out.”

Brainerd is excited to get down to the state tournament next weekend, and compete against the state’s best.

“I like close games because that’s when it gets interesting and competitive,” Matthew Allord, a Brainerd Sophomore Right Winger, said. “I would like to see an overtime game maybe.”

The Warriors will look to defend their state title when they head to Bloomington on March 15th and 16th.

Anthony Scott
Contact the Author Anthony Scott
ascott@lptv.org

Related Posts

Generous Donation Gives Bemidji State’s Music Department A New Grand Piano

Northwoods Adventure: Over 150 Brainerd Students Participate In Annual Sertoma Lift-a-thon

In Business: Dennis Drummond Wine Company To Bring Locally Produced Wine To Brainerd Lakes Area

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office Responds To Weekend Drive-By Shooting

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Avatar
Andrea Rusk said

Great story Rachel; thanks for covering this amazing event!... Read More

Avatar
Dave said

What is taking so long to charge that murderer. I used to work with one of the v... Read More

Avatar
You'll never know said

He deserves what he gets ....I hope he fry in hell... Read More

Avatar
Dennis Weimann said

Different news organizations have different policies regarding the naming of sus... Read More

Latest Story

Generous Donation Gives Bemidji State’s Music Department A New Grand Piano

Thanks to a generous donation from Marilyn Vogel ’71 and Leland Wilkinson, Bemidji State University’s Department of Music welcomed a
Posted on Mar. 6 2019

Latest Stories

Generous Donation Gives Bemidji State's Music Department A New Grand Piano

Posted on Mar. 6 2019

CLC Kicks Off Women's History Month Events And Celebrations

Posted on Mar. 6 2019

Bill Would Protect Identities Of Minnesota Jackpot Winners

Posted on Mar. 6 2019

One Injured After Two-Vehicle Crash Near Plummer

Posted on Mar. 6 2019

Wadena County Sheriff’s Office Responds to Rollover

Posted on Mar. 6 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Show your support for Lakeland PBS

Donate