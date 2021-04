Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The trial for Derek Chauvin lasted 22 days, but the deliberations by the jurors lasted only ten hours. A group of activists in Brainerd have had demonstrations in downtown Brainerd since the begging of the trial. Today, they reacted to the outcome.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today