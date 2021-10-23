Click to print (Opens in new window)

“Brain fog” in many COVID-19 patients can linger for months, even for some of those who were not hospitalized. A new study, published Friday, looked at how cognitive impairment persists in COVID-19 patients.

Researchers conducted a series of cognitive tests in 740 COVID-19 patients who had no history of dementia. Hospitalized patients were more likely to have “brain fog”, but nearly a quarter of those studied had persistent memory problems. 23% had trouble recalling memories.

The researchers said lingering memory problems in COVID-19 patients could impact long-term treatment and have occupational concerns. They also said more research is needed to find out how much the virus affects the brain.

The study was published in the journal JAMA Network Open.

