Brad Paisley Rocks Bemidji

It was all hands on deck prior to Saturday’s big show at the Sanford Event Center. With 11 semi trucks filled with staging, instruments and props, Brad Paisley’s Weekend Warrior Tour was a test to see what the Bemidji’s venue could handle.

Right outside the doors, excited fans arrived early. Many have been anxiously waiting months for Paisley’s performance.

For fans first in line, Saturday evening was a chance to hear some great country music.

Excitement was even building for those working the concert as a fundraiser.

Inside, the packed house, more than 6,400 fans cheered as Brad Paisley sang their favorites. Performances by Lindsay Ell, Chase Bryant, and Dustin Lynch were also part of the tour. But for many it was all about Brad.

Brad Paisley’s Weekend Warrior Tour is the single largest event ever held at the Sanford Center in its eight year history, meaning more big names are likely to come.

With fans filling the arena from wall to wall, Paisley rocked the house, and left fans wanting more.

Brad Paisley’s Bemidji performance was the final concert of his Weekend Warrior World Tour.