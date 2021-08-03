Lakeland PBS

Boys & Girls Club of the Bemidji Area to host National Night Out with Bemidji Police Department

Betsy Melin — Aug. 3 2021

The Boys & Girls Club of the Bemidji Area along with the Bemidji Police Department will host National Night Out. The event will be Tuesday, August 3rd from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. in the J.W. Smith Elementary School field.

According to a release: “National Night Out, “America’s Night Out Against Crime”, is an effort to promote involvement in crime prevention activities, police-community partnerships, and neighborhood camaraderie.”

The public, of all ages, is encouraged to attend this celebration. Free dinner will be available with a limited supply, popcorn from The Sanford Center, activities for kids are sponsored by Club staff, a large event tent for shade provided by Northern Event Rentals, local businesses and organizations providing information and resources, and many law enforcement & emergency service vehicles will be in participation.

Those interested in going can sign up at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/8050b4fa8ac28a3f58-national  

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Betsy Melin

