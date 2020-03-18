Lakeland PBS

Boys & Girls Club of the Bemidji Area Closing Due to COVID-19

Destiny Wiggins — Mar. 18 2020

Due to school closures starting tomorrow in the Bemidji area, the Boys & Girls Club of the Bemidji Area will also be closing due to recommended closing guidelines in the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The club is panning to use this time to clean the facility, as well as working with schools and the community to provide resources for students.

