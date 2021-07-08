Lakeland PBS

Boys & Girls Club of the Bemidji Area Announces New Slate of Officers

Betsy Melin — Jul. 8 2021

The Boys & Girls Club of the Bemidji Area has welcomed a new slate of officers for 2021-2022. The group was elected by the board of directors.

Leading the board is newly elected chair, Jeff Halverson who is the sales manager with RP Broadcasting. Halverson joined the board in 2012 and has served as chair of the Club’s Marketing Committee. According to a release “has been an active fundraiser, event planner, and liaison with Club sponsors. He also helped lead the development of the Circle of Friends program to better support the Club’s business partners.” In the new position, Halverson will lead the Club Board of Directors and its Executive Committee.

The others joining the officer slate include Sarah Cronin, assistant professor of psychology, Bemidji State University; and Susan Jarvis, president and CEO, Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota as Co-Vice chairs. Jeremy Klinger, associate, Drahos Kieson & Christopher P.A. Law Office as Secretary. The Treasurer is RoxAnn Aaberg, Deposit Services Division manager, First National Bank Bemidji. The past chair is Gabriel Warren, assistant professor of marketing, MBA Program Director, Bemidji State University.

Halverson assumes leadership from Warren who has served as board chair for the last two years. The Club Board of Directors holds annual elections for officers in the fourth quarter of its fiscal year. New officers assume responsibilities in July to begin the new fiscal year.

By — Betsy Melin

