Boys & Girls Club in Bemidji Receives New Addition to Gardening Program
The Boys & Girls Club of the Bemidji Area has a new addition to their gardening program, which will further expand and provide access to more fresh produce for their students.
Called Flex Farm, the device takes up a small footprint and can support 288 plants for 25 pounds of greens every three weeks. It’s designed to use 95% less water and be 45% more efficient.
