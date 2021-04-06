Boys & Girls Club in Bemidji Receives New Addition to Gardening Program

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Boys & Girls Club of the Bemidji Area has a new addition to their gardening program, which will further expand and provide access to more fresh produce for their students.

Called Flex Farm, the device takes up a small footprint and can support 288 plants for 25 pounds of greens every three weeks. It’s designed to use 95% less water and be 45% more efficient.

