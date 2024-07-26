Boys and Girls Club of Bemidji Starts “On the Go” Summer Program at Conifer

The Boys and Girls Club of Bemidji has been running their Summer Program for nearly twenty years… providing enrichment, activities, and lunches to kids throughout the summertime. Now, they have started a new “On-the-Go” program as well.

If you ask a group of kids what their favorite food is, a lot of them may have similar answers. The Boys and Girls Club of Bemidji understands, which is why today was pizza day for the kids who participate in their summer programs.

“During the summer, we have programs here at the clubhouse and those are full day programs.” explains the Boys and Girls Club of Bemidji Vice President of Resource Development, Emily Fairchild, “Kids have all sorts of activities that they do here, but they also get to work on things to help fight that summer slip. Kids are working on math problems and sight words. They’re getting active, they’re planting in the garden…”

And many other activities such as field trips and lots of outdoor time. But between all the fun, the Club makes sure everyone is fed well.

“At the clubhouse during the summertime, we have about 100 kids a day and they get snack and lunch.” said Fairchild.

But the Clubhouse, is not the only place hosting kids programs this summer.

“We have a new program at Conifer, and so we’re serving some lunch and snack at Conifer as well.” said Fairchild, “We call that our club “On-the-Go” program.”

“So the goal of the “On-the-Go” program is that we are bringing the Boys and Girls Club to the families that either can’t afford it or are unable to make it to the Boys and Girls Club.” explains Boys and Girls Club “On-the-Go” Program Director, Brynn Dammer, “And so what we do is we have a trailer where based out of the business building here at Conifer, and we do normal Boys and Girls Club programs. So we do academic programs as well as a couple that target more of the social and emotional skills, and culture and diversity and those things that they typically aren’t exposed to.”

The “On-the-Go” program has been a huge hit among the kids so far.

“We are seeing the exact same kids pretty much every day.” says Dammer, “And some of them are even so excited that they are here before they’re allowed to sign in just because they want to see our faces and want to be participating already!”

The Boys and Girls Club is not only working with their new summertime locations, but will be opening a new, year-round location in Blackduck. The production of the new site is starting this summer.