Boy Dies After Being Found Locked in Hot Vehicle in Hibbing

Lakeland News — Aug. 11 2021

Authorities say one of two twin 3-year-old boys found locked in a hot vehicle in Hibbing has died. The other twin has been released from a hospital.

Hibbing police say the boys were reported missing Monday evening. Neighbors joined police in a search for the twins.

About an hour later, a citizen found the twins locked inside a vehicle near a home. Officers broke the vehicle window to get them out. Both boys were unresponsive due to the extreme heat and were taken to Minnesota hospitals.

Police do not suspect foul play, but investigators are considering charges.

