Boy Dies After Being Found Locked in Hot Vehicle in Hibbing

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Authorities say one of two twin 3-year-old boys found locked in a hot vehicle in Hibbing has died. The other twin has been released from a hospital.

Hibbing police say the boys were reported missing Monday evening. Neighbors joined police in a search for the twins.

About an hour later, a citizen found the twins locked inside a vehicle near a home. Officers broke the vehicle window to get them out. Both boys were unresponsive due to the extreme heat and were taken to Minnesota hospitals.

Police do not suspect foul play, but investigators are considering charges.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today