Boy Airlifted After Falling 30-40 Feet from Ski Lift Chair in Rural Nisswa

An eight-year-old boy was airlifted from the scene yesterday after falling off a ski lift chair.

The incident happened at Mount Ski Gull in rural Nisswa around 6:25 p.m. Monday. Deputies and responders arrived on scene and learned that a boy had fallen approximately 30-40 feet from a ski lift chair.

The boy was treated on scene and was transported to a Twin Cities area hospital via helicopter for additional care. His name and his medical condition have not been released.