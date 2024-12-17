Dec 17, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Boy Airlifted After Falling 30-40 Feet from Ski Lift Chair in Rural Nisswa

An eight-year-old boy was airlifted from the scene yesterday after falling off a ski lift chair.

The incident happened at Mount Ski Gull in rural Nisswa around 6:25 p.m. Monday. Deputies and responders arrived on scene and learned that a boy had fallen approximately 30-40 feet from a ski lift chair.

The boy was treated on scene and was transported to a Twin Cities area hospital via helicopter for additional care. His name and his medical condition have not been released.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Valvoline 400x400 3 24

First City Liquor

Reierson

Related News

Crime

Warroad Man Sentenced to Over 21 Years in Shooting Death of Wife

Crime

Minnesota Man Gets Life Without Parole for Killing Girlfriend Who Was the Subject of a 69-Day Search

Community

Pillager & Nisswa Firefighters Battle Chimney Fire at Home in Nisswa

Business

In Business: Retired Veteran Brings Dirty Sodas to Bemidji With New “Blue Ox Soda Shop”