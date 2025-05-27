May 27, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Bowlus Woman Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash in Morrison County

A Bowlus woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Morrison County on Tuesday.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says the collision happened about two miles south of Bowlus in Two River Township. Brenda Czech, age 52, was traveling south on 120th Avenue when she slowed to make a left turn onto 20th Street and was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by Samuel Zenk, age 53, of Monticello.

Czech was transported by ambulance to St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls with unknown injuries. Zenk was not injured in the crash.

The Sheriff’s Office says the case remains under investigation.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Fathers Day Luekens 2

Red Lake Transit 400x400

Hug Hydronics 4 24

Related News

Education & Government

Bemidji Approves $4.35 Million Bid for Hannah Ave./Middle School Rd. Project

Education & Government

MN Awards Funds to Crosby, Aitkin for Water Infrastructure Projects

Arts & Entertainment

Brainerd City Council Agrees to Not Regulate Street Performers, Buskers

Business

Farmers Market at Brainerd’s Franklin Arts Center Open for Season