Bowlus Woman Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash in Morrison County

A Bowlus woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Morrison County on Tuesday.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says the collision happened about two miles south of Bowlus in Two River Township. Brenda Czech, age 52, was traveling south on 120th Avenue when she slowed to make a left turn onto 20th Street and was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by Samuel Zenk, age 53, of Monticello.

Czech was transported by ambulance to St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls with unknown injuries. Zenk was not injured in the crash.

The Sheriff’s Office says the case remains under investigation.