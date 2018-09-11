Bowlus Post Office Back In Operation After Health Concerns

A post office in Bowlus will resume operations tomorrow, after it was temporarily closed due to safety and health concerns.

Earlier this month, a full facility assessment was done at the post office. Upon completion of the assessment, it was determined potential safety risks and concerns existed. The post office was then closed until repairs could be completed.

The Bowlus Post Office is open Monday through Friday from 7:15 in the morning to 11:15 at night and Saturday from 8 in the morning to 9:30 in the morning. The post office lobby is open 24/7.