Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Bowlus Post Office Back In Operation After Health Concerns

Shirelle Moore
Sep. 11 2018
Leave a Comment

A post office in Bowlus will resume operations tomorrow, after it was temporarily closed due to safety and health concerns.

Earlier this month, a full facility assessment was done at the post office. Upon completion of the assessment, it was determined potential safety risks and concerns existed. The post office was then closed until repairs could be completed.

The Bowlus Post Office is open Monday through Friday from 7:15 in the morning to 11:15 at night and Saturday from 8 in the morning to 9:30 in the morning. The post office lobby is open 24/7.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Central MN Post Office Shut Down Due To Health And Safety Concerns

Woman Injured In ATV Crash Near Randall

Two Morrison County Men Arrested For Multiple Thefts

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Lynn H VanAllen said

Great job Shirelle! Thank you so much for coming to Hackensack and covering our... Read More

gary said

If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More

MX Player For PC said

wowow Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle... Read More

shareit For PC said

Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big... Read More

Latest Story

Nominations Sought for Brainerd Distinguished Service Awards

Brainerd Community Action, in partnership with the Brainerd Jaycees, are accepting nominations until September 21st, for the following
Posted on Sep. 11 2018

Latest Stories

Nominations Sought for Brainerd Distinguished Service Awards

Posted on Sep. 11 2018

Brainerd School Board Approves Blueprint 181 Plans

Posted on Sep. 11 2018

BSU Football Takes Big Win Over U-Mary

Posted on Sep. 11 2018

BSU Volleyball Falls To St. Cloud State In 5 Sets

Posted on Sep. 11 2018

BSU Men's And Women's Golf Host Tournaments At Home

Posted on Sep. 11 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.