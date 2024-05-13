Bowlus Man on ATV Dies After Being Hit by Truck Near Upsala

A 55-year-old Bowlus man has died after the ATV he was driving was struck by a truck about a mile east of Upsala.

According to a press release from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, at around 1:20 Sunday afternoon, Terry Theis was traveling north on 60th Avenue near Elmdale Town Hall when he went through a stop sign and was hit by a pickup truck. The truck was traveling east on 30th Street.

Theis died at the scene. The driver of the truck, 30-year-old Samantha Robideaux of Bowlus was not hurt.

In the press release, Sheriff Shawn Larsen says that with warmer weather comes increased traffic on the road, especially with an influx of recreational vehicles and motorcycles. He gave a reminder for drivers to exercise caution, stay alert and avoid distractions, avoid driving under the influence, and follow the speed limit and all traffic laws.