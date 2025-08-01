Aug 1, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Bowlus Man Injured in Motorcycle Accident in Morrison County

A Bowlus man was injured in a motorcycle accident in Morrison County last night.

The crash happened just east of Bowlus in Two Rivers Township. According to the Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Ethan Solorz was traveling on Nature Road east of 130th Avenue when he lost control of his motorcycle and went into the ditch.

Solorz was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls with unknown injuries. The incident remains under investigation.

