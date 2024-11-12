Nov 12, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Bowlus Man Hospitalized After Tractor-Car Collision in Morrison Co.

A 61-year-old Bowlus man was hospitalized after the tractor he was driving was hit from behind by a car about two miles west of Bowlus.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says Robert Gerads was hauling a trailer with the tractor in Two Rivers Township when the car, driven by 72-year-old John Loxtercamp of Swanville, struck the back of the trailer on 30th Street.

Geards was taken by ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries. Loxterkamp was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The collision happened Saturday around 8:30 p.m.

