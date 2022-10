Click to print (Opens in new window)

An ATV crash in Itasca County has claimed the life of a 58-year-old Bovey man.

The Sheriff’s Office says Scott Edward Shoemaker was returning to his home Monday after a morning of duck hunting with his friend when the crash happened near the intersection of Wolf Lake Trail and County Road 336 in Bovey.

Authorities say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

