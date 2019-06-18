Lakeland PBS
Bovey Man Charged With Multiple Felonies

Jun. 18 2019

A Bovey man has been charged for multiple crimes including theft of a firearm. District Court Judge Heidi Chandler ordered that Michael Raimondi be held without bail on his probationary file and set bail on the new criminal file at $100,000 without conditions and $50,000 with conditions.

According to the Itasca County Attorney Office, on June 17, 2019 a criminal complaint was filed in district court charging Raimondi with theft of firearm along with: prohibited person in possession of firearm or ammunition, possession of a short barrel shotgun, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, driving while impaired and criminal vehicular operation.

Raimondi is currently on probation after being convicted of a firearm offense in May 2019 and has been convicted of five prior felony offenses.

The next court appearance is set for June 24, 2019, at 9:30 a.m.

Chaz Mootz

Contact the Author

Chaz Mootz — cmootz@lptv.org

