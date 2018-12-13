Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Both Red Lake and Leech Lake Tribal Colleges Receive Grants From N.E.H

Josh Peterson
Dec. 12 2018
Leave a Comment

The National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) has announced three grant recipients in Minnesota, and two are from the Lakeland viewing area.

Both Red Lake Nation College and Leech Lake Tribal College are two of only three recipients in Minnesota, to receive grants.

Red Lake Nation College will receive $97,350 in Humanities Initiatives. One of the projects funded will be a student-driven Podcast for Increased Ojibwe Language, Culture, and History Engagement.

The creation of a student podcast series about Red Lake Ojibwe language, culture and history.

Leech Lake Tribal College will receive $60,000 to help fund a project called “Women of Leech Lake Nation Stories: Historical Trauma and Colonization,” which is a a collection and publication of historical narratives by Ojibwe women of the Leech Lake Nation in northern Minnesota.

Nationalwide $14.8 Million for 253 Humanities Projects have been awarded.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Minnesota Lawmakers Open Discussions On High Insulin Prices

Dayton: Budgets Went From Shambles To Surpluses

Judge Allows 2 New Experts To Testify For Rodriguez

Mail-Only Ballots Being Discussed For 2020 Presidential Primary In Minnesota

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Ace said

For any unfamiliar phone numbers, if they leave voice message, I usually google... Read More

Robert said

Vernon andew John may was my family member... Read More

Britt sine said

Agreed david! Nice to see people conversing and sharing true awakening issues ra... Read More

David Eischens Jr. (Davey Wayne) said

Have you ever looked at a map of pipelines? If not please do! And then please ex... Read More

Latest Story

“Christmas Journey” Offers A Live Nativity Free To The Community

A look into the Christmas story was held tonight in Brainerd that brought hundreds of people out to walk through a live nativity scene. Bethlehem
Posted on Dec. 12 2018

Latest Stories

"Christmas Journey" Offers A Live Nativity Free To The Community

Posted on Dec. 12 2018

Brainerd Police Continue Search For Missing Person Theodore Erickson

Posted on Dec. 12 2018

Sharps Drop Box Now Available At Sanford Health Bemidji

Posted on Dec. 12 2018

Lakewood's Radiology Department Earns Ultrasound Accreditation

Posted on Dec. 12 2018

Minnesota Lawmakers Open Discussions On High Insulin Prices

Posted on Dec. 12 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.