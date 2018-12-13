Both Red Lake and Leech Lake Tribal Colleges Receive Grants From N.E.H

The National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) has announced three grant recipients in Minnesota, and two are from the Lakeland viewing area.

Both Red Lake Nation College and Leech Lake Tribal College are two of only three recipients in Minnesota, to receive grants.

Red Lake Nation College will receive $97,350 in Humanities Initiatives. One of the projects funded will be a student-driven Podcast for Increased Ojibwe Language, Culture, and History Engagement.

The creation of a student podcast series about Red Lake Ojibwe language, culture and history.

Leech Lake Tribal College will receive $60,000 to help fund a project called “Women of Leech Lake Nation Stories: Historical Trauma and Colonization,” which is a a collection and publication of historical narratives by Ojibwe women of the Leech Lake Nation in northern Minnesota.

Nationalwide $14.8 Million for 253 Humanities Projects have been awarded.