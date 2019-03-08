Lakeland PBS
Border to Border Broadband Program Could Deliver High-Speed Internet To Underserved Areas

Anthony Scott
Mar. 7 2019
Many parts of central and northern Minnesota still rely on a dial-up or landline connection for their internet. State Representative Ron Kresha recently authored a bill to help give those under served areas access to broadband internet.

The Border to Border Broadband Bill is seeking $100 million over the next two years to allow cities to partner with broadband providers to have high speed internet delivered to their area.

Kresha says if this bill is approved it could also help the work force shortage that is facing rural Minnesota.

“We have a major work force attraction problem in rural Minnesota,” Kresha said. “We need to get people back into the rural parts of the state for professional jobs, we just need the workers. They are not going to come if there is no internet accessibility, it really is one of the great equalizers.”

A hearing has been scheduled for the Border to Border Broadband Bill, and if it is approved it will then be voted on by the state senate and state representatives before going to the governor.

