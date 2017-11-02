DONATE

Book World To Close All Locations

Josh Peterson
Nov. 2 2017
Five Minnesota cities are about to lose their Book World bookstores.

On Tuesday the Wisconsin based bookstore chain announced that after 40 years the company will close all of its stores, citing a downward spiral in customer counts due to the e-commerce industry.

Book World currently has stores in Bemidji, Baxter, Park Rapids, Alexandria, and Willmar.

All stores will liquidate their inventory and officially close sometime in early 2018.

Josh Peterson
Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

What do you think?

