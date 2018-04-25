Lakeland PBS
Bonnie Cumberland Sertoma Fund Supports Camp Confidence, Brainerd Public School’s Foundation

Sarah Winkelmann
Apr. 25 2018
Both, Camp Confidence and the Brainerd Public School’s Foundation received large donations from the Bonnie Cumberland Sertoma Fund. A check for $14,000 was presented to Brainerd Public School’s Foundation to help students with speech or hearing needs in the classroom. Camp Confidence received a new burma bridge and bouldering wall for campers to enjoy while working on their confidence.

The Sertoma Club received the funds from former club member, Bonnie Cumberland’s estate, after she passed away in 2014. Hear from Sertoma President, Karen Munsterteiger about how she felt using the funds for these projects would have made Bonnie proud.

