Bomb Threat Forces Park Rapids Restaurant To Close Temporarily

A bomb threat forced a Park Rapids business to close this week.

The Good Life Cafe closed on Wednesday due to the threat. It has now reopened. Owner Molly Luther said on Facebook that police determined the threat was called in from outside the community and that there is no ongoing threat.

“We are grateful to the Park Rapids Police Department for their swift response and guidance throughout the situation,” added Luther in the post. “We also thank our staff and guests who responded calmly and safely, and our community for the concern and support shown to our team.”