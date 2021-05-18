Bomb Squad Responds After Possibly Live Mortar Found Near Nimrod

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Crow Wing County Bomb Squad responded to the city of Nimrod on Sunday after a person reported finding a mortar and that it was possibly live.

The individual was using a metal detector when the mortar was located at the Shell City Bridge. The person put the mortar in a vehicle and took it to the Nimrod Bar around 3:30 in the afternoon.

When the bomb squad arrived, they took possession of the mortar. At the time of them taking possession of the mortar, it was unknown if the device was still live or not. It is estimated to possibly be from the Korean War era.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office reports the mortar will be disposed in a safe manner.

