Lakeland PBS

Boise Paper Penalized for Wastewater Release Into Rainy River

Lakeland News — Oct. 1 2021

Boise White Paper, LLC in International Falls has been penalized for releasing 1.4 million gallons of untreated wastewater into the Rainy River.

A Minnesota Pollution Control Agency enforcement investigation found Boise White Paper discharged the wastewater as a result of power outages in October 2020 and May 2021. The investigation also found the company discharged floating solids and visible pink foam to the Rainy River in March 2021.

The foaming was caused by insufficient defoaming agent being added to effluent during production of colored paper. The release was not immediately reported and there was no recovery of accessible foam.

The company paid a $16,965 civil penalty to the MPCA and was required to create plans to ensure similar incidents don’t happen in the future.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Number of Players and Interest Up on Lake of the Woods Football Team

DNR Fines Enbridge $3.32 Million for Failure to Follow Environmental Laws

Greenforest Recycling Showcases New Equipment Thanks to MPCA Grant

MN Appeals Court Upholds Line 3 Water Quality Permit

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.