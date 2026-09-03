Sep 2, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Boelter Pleads Not Guilty to State Charges in MN Lawmaker Shootings

vance boelter august 2026 cg

Vance Boelter (Credit: Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office)

The man federally convicted of shooting Minnesota state legislators and their families in their homes last June has pleaded not guilty to state charges.

Vance Boelter entered the plea on Wednesday and asked for a speedy trail, which is set for Nov. 2. Boelter also requested to have his bail reduced from $5 million to $0, but that request was denied.

In June, Boelter pleaded guilty in federal court to the assassination of Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, as well as the attempted assassination of Sen. John Hoffman, his wife Yvette, and their daughter Hope. He was sentenced to two life terms in prison plus 40 years.

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