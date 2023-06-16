Body of Woman Found Floating on Cross Lake Identified

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The body of a Crosslake woman found floating face down in the water on Cross Lake has now been identified.

According to a press release from the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, June 14th, officials were dispatched to the east shore of Cross Lake, where it had been reported that the body of a woman had been found floating face down in the water.

Investigators processed the scene and identified the woman as Susan Ann Mezzenga, 73, of Crosslake, who was found only a few feet away from the shoreline of her home. Mezzenga lived alone at her home, and the event was unwitnessed.

Mezzenga’s body was transferred to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office to perform and autopsy. Currently, the probable cause of death is believed to be fresh water drowning with no foul play being suspected at this time.

