Lakeland PBS

Body of Woman Found Floating on Cross Lake Identified

Justin OthoudtJun. 16 2023

The body of a Crosslake woman found floating face down in the water on Cross Lake has now been identified.

According to a press release from the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, June 14th, officials were dispatched to the east shore of Cross Lake, where it had been reported that the body of a woman had been found floating face down in the water.

Investigators processed the scene and identified the woman as Susan Ann Mezzenga, 73, of Crosslake, who was found only a few feet away from the shoreline of her home. Mezzenga lived alone at her home, and the event was unwitnessed.

Mezzenga’s body was transferred to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office to perform and autopsy. Currently, the probable cause of death is believed to be fresh water drowning with no foul play being suspected at this time.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Justin Othoudt

Related Posts

Crow Wing County Highway 3 to Close June 26-28 for Resurfacing & Repairs

Body of Woman Found Floating in Cross Lake, Foul Play Not Suspected

Suspicious Death in Deer River Under Investigation

Crosslake Opens New Legacy Gardens to Honor Memory of Community Members

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.