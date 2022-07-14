Body of Unknown Male Found in Lake Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A body was found and recovered from Lake Bemidji yesterday around noon.

According to Chief Deputy Jarrett Walton of the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, a biologist from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) found the body while working. The DNR biologist was on the southwest side of Lake Bemidji near Lake Boulevard when they found the body.

Currently, the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office only identifies the body as a male. Personal items and clothing were recovered on the shore near where the body was found. No signs of trauma were detected. The male has been sent to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and to be identified.

The Bemidji Police Department and Minnesota DNR assisted the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office.

