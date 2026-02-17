Body of Person Thought To Be Missing International Falls Man Found

An investigation is underway after a man’s body was found by a trail north of Highway 11 near International Falls.

According to a release from the Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office, at around 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 16, search and rescue personnel operating near Tilson Bay discovered a deceased individual believed to be Mark Rood, a 66-year-old man from International Falls who was last seen on Jan. 19 of this year. His vehicle was found on Jan. 27 around the Tilson Bay public access site on 11th Street, not far from where the body was found.

The release says that the general area was searched previously, but it is believed recent warm temperatures and rain assisted searchers in being able to locate the individual. The Sheriff’s Office says it will be working with the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the individual.

This remains an active investigation. The Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office has no further information to release at this time.