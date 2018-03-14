Body Of Missing Red Lake Women Found
The search for a missing Red Lake woman has come to a tragic end.
The body of Amy Dow has been located. Dow had been missing since January 27th.
Dow’s mother Chele Kalstabakken tells Lakeland News that her daughter’s body was found near her Ponemah home. The body was discovered by family members.
Red Lake police and the FBI have not released any information about her death.
An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death. A GoFundMe has been created by Dow’s family. It can be found here.
