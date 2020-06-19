Lakeland PBS

Body of Missing Person Recovered in Mississippi River in Deer River

Destiny Wiggins — Jun. 19 2020

An adult male who was reported missing on Wednesday night has been found in the Mississippi River.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reported that on June 17th at about 11:30 p.m., their office received a report of a missing adult male at the Schoolcraft State Park on the Mississippi River, located in Unorganized Township in Deer River. When deputies arrived at the scene, they learned that an adult male, 41, of Deer River, had been with friends and walked away from the area earlier that evening. Deputies then searched the campground and state forest and continued the search through the next day. At 2:47 p.m. on Thursday, June 18th, deputies recovered a body from the river.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family members, and an autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Minnesota Department of Health Releases June 18th Coronavirus Update

Study: Water Quality of Mississippi River Brainerd Watershed Has Room For Improvement

MnDOT Asking For Input on District 3 Freight Plan

Deaths from COVID-19 Continue to Decrease in Minnesota

Latest Stories

Red, White & BOOM! Fireworks Show in Bemidji to Go On as Scheduled

Posted on Jun. 20 2020

Itasca County Discusses Contact Tracing in Latest COVID-19 Meeting

Posted on Jun. 20 2020

New COVID-19 Cases in Mille Lacs, Todd Counties on Friday

Posted on Jun. 20 2020

Rally at Beltrami County Jail Planned for Father's Day

Posted on Jun. 20 2020

Crosby-Ironton Football Getting Back to Safe Summer Training

Posted on Jun. 20 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.