Body of Missing Person Recovered in Mississippi River in Deer River
An adult male who was reported missing on Wednesday night has been found in the Mississippi River.
Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reported that on June 17th at about 11:30 p.m., their office received a report of a missing adult male at the Schoolcraft State Park on the Mississippi River, located in Unorganized Township in Deer River. When deputies arrived at the scene, they learned that an adult male, 41, of Deer River, had been with friends and walked away from the area earlier that evening. Deputies then searched the campground and state forest and continued the search through the next day. At 2:47 p.m. on Thursday, June 18th, deputies recovered a body from the river.
The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family members, and an autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.
