Body Of Missing Person Found In Bemidji
Bemidji Police Officers responded to a report of a body found in a large swamy area approximately 150 yards north of 5th St Northwest in Bemidji.
Officers located the body of 35-year-old Mathew Asa, who was last seen at his residence on December 24, 2019. He resided at the Northland Apartments on 619 Minnesota Ave Northwest in Bemidji.
Mr. Asa’s body has been transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. There is no indication of foul play at this time.
